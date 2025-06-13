Former N.S. Scout leader charged with sex offences dating back to 1970s

An 81-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing charges for sexual offences he allegedly committed while he was a Scoutmaster in the 1970s.

The RCMP received a complaint on Oct. 24, 2024, about historical sexual assaults alleged to have happened when the victim was a youth. Police launched an investigation and identified a second alleged victim.

“The offences occurred between 1970 and 1976 when the victims were Scouts and attended Valley Baptist Church for weekly Scouts Night,” said the RCMP in a news release Friday.

Police arrested William Langille of Valley, N.S., on May 30.

Langille has been charged with five counts of indecent assault and five counts of acts of gross indecency. He was released on conditions and is due to appear in Truro provincial court on Monday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they believe there may be more victims.

“The RCMP understands that sexual offences have a devastating and lifelong impact on victims and can cause intense feelings of stress, shame and fear,” said the RCMP.

“There is no ‘time limit’ on these types of offences, and even if a significant number of years have passed, RCMP investigators will seek justice for any victims who come forward.”

Anyone who is a victim or has information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Colchester County District RCMP at 902-893-6820. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page