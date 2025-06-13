Frost advisories in parts of Canada heading into this weekend

Canada’s weather forecast is showing a mixed bag of conditions heading into this weekend.

Parts of the country may wake up to very late-season frost Friday and Saturday, as cooler temperatures are expected to dominate throughout the weekend in Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic coast.

Frost advisories are currently in effect for parts of northern Ontario from the Lake Nipigon area east to the Quebec boundary, as well as the Val-d’Or and La Tuque regions of central Quebec and both west and central Newfoundland.

Area residents are warned to safeguard plants from damage, as temperatures may drop to near zero on Friday or Saturday morning, or both.

Meanwhile, rain is expected to clear up some of Alberta’s air quality issues, though alerts are still in effect for parts of Western Canada.

An air quality warning is presently active in regions north of High Prairie and Grand Prairies, Alta., north along the B.C. boundary toward Rainbow Lake. In British Columbia, a special air-quality statement is in effect for an area stretching roughly from Quesnel in the south to Fort Nelson in the north. A statement also covers parts of southern Yukon near Teslin, Watson Lake and Tuchitua.

Wildfire smoke is expected to cause poor air quality and visibility across affected areas, especially in Alberta. While vulnerable populations such as the elderly, young children, those with chronic illness and pregnant people in particular should avoid strenuous outdoor activity, Environment Canada notes that “during heavy smoke conditions, everyone’s health is at risk regardless of their age or health status.”

Time outdoors should be limited, doors and windows are to be kept close as much as possible and those in affected areas should monitor for symptoms including irritation in the eyes, nose and throat, headaches and cough. In more serious cases, poor air quality may cause wheezing and chest pain.

“Check in on others who are in your care or live nearby who may be more likely to be impacted by outdoor air pollution,” the Alberta warning reads.

The agency recommends an air purifier to safeguard against wildfire smoke indoors, as well as well-fitting, properly constructed respirator masks for those who must spend time outside.

And in Saskatchewan, residents are advised that substantial thunderstorms may hit the central and northern regions on Saturday. Forecasts show risks of thunderstorm in much of the province’s southern municipalities including Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert, Humboldt and Moose Jaw, among others.