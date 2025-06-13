‘Glad they asked’: OPP denies request to attach giant horns to car

The OPP says a sergeant at the Central Hasting detachment told some young men they could not put these horns on their car. (OPP/X)

Ontario Provincial Police are reminding drivers there are limits to how you can decorate your car.

In a post on social media, the OPP said some young men dropped into the Central Hastings detachment in Madoc on Friday to ask whether they could affix a giant pair of bull horns to the hood of their car.

“No. No, you cannot use bolts to attach a big set of horns like this to the hood of your car,” OPP said.

The sergeant at the detachment told them such a display was hazardous and not permitted.

Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act prohibits drivers from having any object placed in, hung on, or attached to a motor vehicle if it could obstruct the driver’s view. A driver is also liable if an object affixed to a vehicle becomes detached while driving.

“We’re glad they asked!!” the OPP said.

The men left after they put the horns away in the trunk, police said.