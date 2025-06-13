King Charles III approves new Great Seal of Canada

The new Great Seal of Canada shows the Canadian Royal Crown within a design alluding to the architecture in the Centre Block of Parliament. (The Governor General of Canada)

King Charles III has approved the new Great Seal of Canada, the imprint of which is used to make the country’s most important documents official.

Charles approved the seal’s design during his royal visit in late May, according to a press release from the Governor General of Canada on Thursday.

Great Seal of Canada The Great Seal of Canada is carried into Government House as Prime Minister Stephen Harper announces his new cabinet in Ottawa, Wednesday, May 18, 2011. (Fred Chartrand / THE CANADIAN PRESS) (The Canadian Press)

“The new design for the Great Seal of Canada is a powerful symbol of our nation’s sovereignty and identity,” said Gov. Gen. Mary Simon. “It honours our deep-rooted traditions while embracing the Canada of today — a country that is inclusive, evolving and proud of its heritage.”

Created for every new sovereign, the Great Seal of Canada is the sixth one since Queen Victoria first authorized it in 1867. It features a central disc, which is permanent, and ring, which can change based on the reigning monarch.