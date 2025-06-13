Man who claimed to have been abducted at gunpoint in Ottawa Valley now charged with public mischief

Ontario Provincial Police say a man who claimed earlier this year that he was abducted at gunpoint in the Ottawa Valley is now facing a public mischief charge.

Police say the investigation began March 17, when a delivery driver said he had encountered a man and a woman in Brundell-Lyndoch-Raglan Township, approximately 70 kilometres west of Renfrew. He said they had a gun and held him against his will, driving along several streets before they got out of the van and ran away.

Officers could not find the two suspects.

Police said Friday an in-depth investigation determined the man’s claims were false.

The 30-year-old is now facing a public mischief charge and is due in court in Pembroke on July 7.