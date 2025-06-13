N.S woman receives apology following false cancer diagnosis

A Nova Scotia woman who received a false breast cancer diagnosis says she received an apology from the IWK.

Just eight days after Nova Scotian Gabriella Patey claims she was told her breast cancer diagnosis was meant for someone else, she says she’s received an apology from the IWK.

“I received a verbal apology yesterday afternoon and a formal amendment showing the correct diagnosis and that the 2nd diagnosis did not belong to my file,” Patey told CTV News Atlantic Thursday via text.

Andrea Slaney, a spokesperson for the IWK, told CTV News Atlantic in an email Thursday they have been in contact with the patient, but cannot comment further due to patient privacy.

Health Minister Michelle Thompson called Patey’s situation “stressful” at a cabinet meeting in Halifax Thursday.

“I know that the health-care system makes mistakes sometimes. I acknowledge that, certainly (with) my experience as a health-care worker, that has happened. What’s essential is, number one, that we reach out to those patients when those things happen and we speak directly to them and understand the experience. And also, we then go back and look at the system and understand where that mistake or that policy or that standard wasn’t met or didn’t follow through,” says Thompson.

Patey’s story has touched others who say they went through similar experiences.

Irene LeBlanc says she was told a lump in her breast was cancerous, and says she underwent a lumpectomy at another Nova Scotia hospital in 2011.

She says she got a phone call from her family doctor afterwards, confirming it was not cancer.

“My family doctor was actually on vacation, and he had set me up. He said, ‘I’m going to make sure everything’s in place before I go (and) that you have the best care.’ Which he did. And he actually called me when he was on vacation from England and said, ‘Hey, it’s not cancer,’” says LeBlanc.

LeBlanc says she’s still emotionally and physically grappling with the situation, and has a message for others.

“If I was ever to get a diagnosis again of any kind, I would definitely go for a second opinion. Because everybody makes mistakes, but this is not a mistake you want to happen to you or any of your loved ones,” she says.

Thompson argues Nova Scotians should keep the faith in this health-care system.

“We believe in excellence. We believe in quality care and safe care. And there are times, in a system with humans, that mistakes will be made. And our responsibility is to understand the mistake, make sure we speak with families and patients and then improve the system… and that’s how people can move forward and trust the system,” says Thompson.

Gabriella Patey Gabriella Patey says she was falsely diagnosed with cancer. (Source: Vanessa Wright/CTV News Atlantic)

