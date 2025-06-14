British PM Keir Starmer visiting Ottawa before joining G7 leaders in Alberta

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Ministers' Questions session in Parliament in London on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

OTTAWA — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is visiting Ottawa today ahead of the G7 leaders’ summit in Alberta.

The summit starts Sunday against a backdrop of mounting tensions and violence in the Middle East triggered by Israel’s attack on Iranian missile and nuclear sites on Friday.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, who is hosting the summit, will welcome Starmer tonight in Ottawa and the two will meet Sunday morning before both leave for Alberta.

Starmer’s visit comes as the status of trade negotiations between Canada and the U.K. remains uncertain, and after Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu suggested the two countries use the temporary post-Brexit deal.

Britain and Canada have deep ties in the defence and culture sectors, though they’ve been in conflict for years over exports of hormone-treated beef from Canada and calls from British farmers to export more cheese to Canada.

Both countries have taken an increasingly sharp tone in statements about Israel’s restrictions on food aid reaching Gaza and the expansion of West Bank settlements — statements which have prompted pushback from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press