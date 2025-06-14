Dollarama-sold Oracare Baby Brush toothbrush recalled for choking hazard

Health Canada has recalled a baby toothbrush sold in Dollarama stores across the country due to a possible choking hazard.

The federal health agency says the Oracare Baby Brush toothbrush has a manufacturing defect that can cause the toothbrush to break into two pieces.

It says Dollarama has received one consumer complaint about the manufacturing defect but there have not been choking incidents reported to the company or Health Canada.

Dollarama also says it will no longer import or sell the product.

Health Canada advises consumers to stop using the toothbrush immediately and to seek immediate medical attention if injury from using the product occurs.

The agency says it will continue to monitor the situation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2025.

