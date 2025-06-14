Health officials warn about potential Hepatitis A exposure at Barrie Tim Hortons

Health officials are warning the public about a potential Hepatitis A exposure from a Barrie Tim Hortons.

According to officials with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU), a food handler working at the coffee shop at the corner of Livingstone Street East and St. Vincent Street has been identified as a confirmed case of Hepatitis A.

Health experts say the risk for customers to contract the disease is low, but say they should monitor for signs and symptoms, which can appear 15 to 50 days after exposure.

“There is no ongoing risk at the restaurant,” SMDHU confirmed in a release Friday. “The restaurant is fully cooperating with public health, and it’s important to know that this situation could happen anywhere.”

Date and time food or drink was purchased from Tim Hortons - 181 Livingstone St. E., Barrie Last date to receive Hepatitis A vaccine to prevent disease May 30, 2025 from 6 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. June 13, 2025 May 31, 2025 from 4:30am-12:30 p.m. June 14, 2025 June 1, 2025 from 4:30 a.m. -10:30 a.m. June 15, 2025 June 3, 2025 from 6 a.m. – 2 p.m. June 17, 2025

The health unit recommends those who consumed food or drinks from this Tim Hortons to get a Hepatitis A vaccine within 14 days of exposure and contact your health care provider.

The health unit will host a Hep A immunization clinic for those who may have been exposed at the Tim Hortons at 15 Sperling Drive in Barrie.

SMDHU Hepatitis A Immunization Clinic - 15 Sperling Drive, Barrie Fri., June 13 Sat., June 14 Sun., June 15 Mon., June 16 Tues., June 17

Anyone who was at the Tim Hortons between May 17 and May 29 is no longer eligible or recommended for a post-exposure immunization. Instead, the health unit asks you monitor for symptoms and contact a health care provider if necessary.

Hepatitis A is a liver infection caused by a virus that spreads through contaminated food, drinks, surfaces or close contact with an infected person.

Symptoms include fever, loss of apetite, nausea, abdominal pain, dark urine or clay-coloured stools, diarrhea, and yellowing of the skin or eyes.

“People who are older, have weakened immune systems, or have chronic liver disease are at higher risk of severe illness,” SMDHU concluded.