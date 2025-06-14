WestJet dealing with cybersecurity incident

WestJet said that it’s dealing with a “cybersecurity incident” that’s impacting access to its app.

The Calgary-based airline posted on social media Friday night that it’s “aware of a cybersecurity incident involving internal systems and the WestJet app, which has restricted access for several users.

“We have activated specialized internal teams in cooperation with law enforcement and Transport Canada to investigate the matter and limit impacts,” it said.

“We are expediting efforts to maintain the safety of our operation,” it added, “and safeguard sensitive data and personal information for both our guests and employees, and we apologize to all guests for any disruption to their access to WestJet’s services.”

Saturday morning shortly after 8 a.m., they posted that they have “no updates to share regarding the cybersecurity incident.”

