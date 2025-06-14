‘You are not alone:’ Why one retired social worker is travelling across Canada on a listening tour

Sarah Plowman has the story of retired social worker Paul Jenkinson, and his cross-country mission to lend a sympathetic ear to those needing to be heard.

A retired social worker from Nova Scotia has had dozens of conversations with strangers since he started his cross-Canada listening tour.

Recently, not far from office towers in downtown Moncton, Paul Jenkinson set up his table, two chairs and sign that reads “You are not alone. I will listen.”

This public space in front of the Moncton Public Library was his office for the day and it was open to anyone: No appointment is needed. No money required.

The reason being, Jenkinson is on a cross-Canada mission to listen.

The Nova Scotian moved out of his apartment, gave away most of his belongings and is now travelling the country to listen to people and remind them they’re not alone.

“Do you have something you want to talk about?” Jenkinson asked Linda Allone, who approached him with curiosity after seeing his sign.

She did. Allone came to Canada from Cameroon five months ago and she’s stressed about finding a job.

Settling into her seat, she told Jenkinson her parents both died when she was very young. Her child is back in Cameroon and while she came to Canada to give her child a better life, she carries worries with her. She’s putting a lot of energy into improving her English skills and she’s still looking for work.

“I need to earn money. I need to provide my child a better life,” she said.

Jenkinson listened intently and asks her questions. He offers a resource that’s rare these days: his full attention.

“It’s an honourable thing you’re doing,” he said. “Who knows how it’s going to work out, right?”

Allone nodded her head and wipes away tears.

‘I feel better’

In one 20-minute conversation, doubts turned to hope.

She begins to talk more confidently about her skills in customer service, her personality and potential work opportunities.

“I feel better now because I talked with someone and it’s good,” she said.

Speaking with CTV News after the interaction, Jenkinson explained that connections like this aren’t unique and neither are the tears. He’s had dozens of conversations with strangers since his journey began in Nova Scotia three weeks ago. He aims to make it to British Columbia by the end of October.

“Tears are not unusual. Because people are sitting on a lot of worry and sorrow. To talk to somebody is a great relief,” he said.

People share stories of breakup or death, of worries or contentment.

Some pass by and give him thumbs up or encouragement. Others stop by with questions. Others offer thanks.

“We’re all fighting this battle. We need somebody in our life,” Timothy Gagnier said, as he thanked Jenkinson for what he’s doing.

Stephanie Mallet, who was also curious, called Jenkinson’s mission important, noting a lot of people feel disconnected despite how connected people are through digital platforms.

“A lot of us feel alone and I think that’s actually fuelling a lot of the problems we have today,” she said.

As Jenkinson, 70, hears peoples’ life highlights and heartbreak, he draws from professional and personal experience.

His daughter was tragically killed in a motorcycle crash 18 years ago on Mother’s Day.

He calls what he’s creating “a people moment”—a space where connection is made and one where he hopes, people feel no shame but rather feel heard.

“I hope that they realize their own, that they’re good people. That they’re not flawed. They’re not terrible. They’re not a failure. They’re not all the critical things that they’ve heard through their life. They’re not underachieving. They’re where they should be,” Jenkinson said.

“You know they may not be at the optimum place but they’ll get there.”

Along his journey, Jenkinson is also staying with strangers—friends of friends or people who’ve invited him to billet with them. He has a gofundme page to raise money to cover his gas.