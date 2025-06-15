Are you eligible for the new Canada Disability Benefit?

Bank of Canada notes are displayed at the Bank of Canada museum in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Eligible Canadians can begin applying for the Canada Disability Benefit (CDB) as of June 20.

The new benefit, part of the federal government’s Disability Inclusion Action Plan, aims to provide financial support to Canadians living with disabilities.

Who is eligible?

The benefit is available to persons with disabilities between the ages of 18 and 64 who meet several requirements.

Some of these requirements include qualifying for the disability tax credit (DTC), filing a 2024 income tax return with the Canada Revenue Agency, or having a spouse or common-law partner who has also filed their 2024 income tax return, if applicable.

The federal government will also send letters in June to eligible Canadians to apply. The letters will include a unique application code and instructions on how to apply.

According to the program’s website, Canadians who do not receive a letter but believe they are eligible can still apply. To do so, they must provide a mailing address and their net income (line 23600) from their 2024 notice of assessment.

How to apply

Eligible Canadians can apply starting June 20 online, by phone or in person at a Service Canada office.

Applicants will need a social insurance number (SIN) and direct deposit information. According to the program’s website, Service Canada uses direct deposit because it is more efficient and reliable.

A number of community-based organizations across Canada will also provide support throughout the CDB application process, including assistance with applying for the DTC.

Canadians whose applications are received and approved by June 30 can expect first payment in July.

How much is the benefit?

The benefit is calculated based on various factors, including adjusted family net income.

The maximum amount is $2,400 annually ($200 per month), from July 2025 to June 2026.

The benefit will be adjusted for inflation each year to reflect changes in the cost of living, but the benefit will not decrease if the cost of living goes down.

Eligible Canadians may also receive retroactive payments for up to 24 months prior to the date their application is received—but not for any months before July 2025.