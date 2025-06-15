Canadian rescued from Tel Aviv building hit by missile, Anand says

Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A Canadian embassy staff member was rescued from a building in Tel Aviv that was struck by a missile, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said Saturday.

Thank you Foreign Minister @gidonsaar for the conversation this evening. As we discussed, Canada firmly supports Israel’s right to defend itself in the face of Iranian attacks. Thank you to the brave firefighters who helped a Canadian embassy staff member in a building that was… pic.twitter.com/2roWOMIary — Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) June 15, 2025

In a post on X, Anand thanked Israeli firefighters for helping evacuate the Canadian, who was inside the building when it was hit during Iran’s recent attacks.

“She was eventually rescued, along with other occupants of the building, and is safe and sound,” Anand wrote.

Anand also said that she spoke with Israeli Foreign Minister Gidon Saar on Saturday and reiterated Canada’s support for Israel’s right to defend itself against such attacks.

Iran and Israel have been trading fire since Israel’s unprecedented attack on Iranian nuclear and military targets on Friday. Iran launched a retaliatory missile strike toward Israel later that day.