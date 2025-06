Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump engage in a meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, May 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Mark Carney will be meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump tomorrow morning, as the G7 Summit in Kananaskis kicks off.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the bilateral meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. MT, seeing the pair sit down early into the high-stakes gathering of world leaders in the Rocky Mountains.

Both Carney and Trump are scheduled to arrive in Alberta later today.

This is a developing story. More details to come…