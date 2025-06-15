U.K. PM Starmer says Israel-Iran conflict to be ‘centrepiece’ of G7 summit in Alberta

Mountains provide the backdrop to a G7 sign in Banff, Alta. ahead of the G7 Summit on Sunday, June 15, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

OTTAWA — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer says the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran will be a “centrepiece” of this week’s G7 leaders’ summit in Alberta.

Starmer says the summit provides an opportunity for world leaders to make a strong case for de-escalation.

The British prime minister spoke briefly to reporters Sunday morning ahead of a meeting on Parliament Hill with Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The two leaders are set to fly separately to Calgary for the G7 summit, which begins later today.

Israel and Iran exchanged missile attacks for a third consecutive day on Sunday, with Israel warning that worse is to come.

U.S. President Donald Trump predicted in a social media post Sunday that the two countries would soon make a deal to end the conflict.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2025.

The Canadian Press