$50,000 reward offered for information in 2008 Belleville, Ont. cold case

Ontario Provincial Police say Calvin Vanness, of Belleville, was last seen March 26, 2008. His disappearance is being treated as a homicide. (OPP/handout)

Ontario Provincial Police say there is a $50,000 reward for information that could solve a 2008 cold case in Belleville, Ont.

Calvin Vanness, 65, was last seen on Wednesday, March 26, 2008, in Belleville, driving his distinctive car — a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix with red flames on the side. On April 1, 2008, his car was found in a commuter parking lot on Highway 38 in Kingston, about 80 kilometres away.

Police believe someone else was driving his car at the time.

Vanness’s disappearance is being investigated as a homicide.

“Investigators remain confident that someone has the key piece of information that will help determine what happened to him and who was responsible,” the OPP said in a news release Monday.

Police say the Ontario government is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Vanness’s murder.

Anyone with information that could assist this investigation is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.