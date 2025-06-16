Border bill raises questions about expanded data sharing with U.S.: Citizen Lab

OTTAWA — An organization that monitors the effect of information flows on human rights says the new federal border security bill appears to “roll out a welcome mat” for expanded data-sharing agreements with the United States and other foreign authorities.

Researchers with The Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto say they want the federal government to reveal more about the information-sharing implications of the bill due to a possible risk to human rights.

A preliminary Citizen Lab analysis of the bill also raises questions about how any new information-sharing plans would comply with Canada’s policy on tabling treaties in Parliament.

The analysis released today notes the legislation refers to the potential for agreements or arrangements with a foreign state.

The bill also mentions the possibility that people in Canada may be compelled to disclose information by the laws of a foreign state.

The government says the legislation is intended to keep borders secure, fight transnational organized crime, stop the flow of deadly fentanyl and crack down on money laundering.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2025

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press