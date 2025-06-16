Child sex charges stayed against Manitoba First Nation chief

Lake St. Martin First Nation Chief Christopher Traverse walks through the lobby of the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Content Warning: This story contains graphic imagery and descriptions. Reader discretion is advised.

WINNIPEG — Crown prosecutors have stayed child sex charges against the chief of a Manitoba First Nation.

The provincial court says charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and possessing and making child pornography were stayed Friday against Christopher Traverse.

Traverse was the leader of Lake St. Martin First Nation in the Interlake region when he was arrested in April 2024.

He was accused of forcing an eight-year-old girl into a bathroom in his home, taking photos or her and sexually assaulting her in December 2023.

Traverse pleaded not guilty to the charges and maintained his innocence during his trial, which started in March.

The Crown’s office says in an email that based on new information presented at the trial, it was determined it was no longer appropriate to proceed with the case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2025.

Brittany Hobson, The Canadian Press