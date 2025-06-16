Conservative leader Poilievre to face leadership review at policy convention, likely in January

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre responds to the speech from the throne during a press conference in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will face a leadership review vote, likely in January, at a full Conservative Party of Canada policy convention in Calgary, CTV News has learned.

The Globe and Mail first reported the story.

The exact dates of the convention have yet to be confirmed.

The Conservatives picked up 22 seats in the last election and won more than eight million votes nation-wide, but Poilievre lost his own seat, which he had held since 2004.

Poilievre is set to run in the Alberta riding of Battle River–Crowfoot in a byelection — likely to be held this summer — after Conservative MP Damien Kurek stepped aside to allow the Conservative leader another shot at winning a seat.

CTV News has asked the party for official comment.