Elizabeth May calls out Carney’s sprint to push contentious major projects bill through Commons

Prime Minister Mark Carney responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says she’s “never” seen anything like the way Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government is trying to rush its major projects bill through Parliament this week.

She says it reminds her of efforts by the Conservative government under Stephen Harper to push through omnibus legislation more than a decade ago.

But May says “this is worse” and warns that rushing such a major piece of legislation through in a week represents a “new low” in contempt for the parliamentary process.

The Liberal government’s major projects legislation — Bill C-5 — is under fire as the Carney government moves to speed it through the House of Commons by the end of Friday.

The bill grants the federal cabinet sweeping powers to fast track approvals for major industrial products it considers to be in the national interest.

May held a press conference outside the House of Commons foyer Monday morning alongside First Nations leaders, NDP MP Gord Johns and lawyers from environmental groups — all of whom raised concerns about the legislation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2025.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press