Details on ‘Canada Strong Pass’ tourism initiative to be revealed Monday

People walk in Bic National Park near Rimouski, Que., on Monday, May 29, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov)

Ottawa is set to make an announcement Monday morning about the new “ Canada Strong Pass ” tourism initiative.

In the face of frosty relations with the U.S., the federal government says the pass will encourage domestic travel and make “it easier to access the country’s cultural and natural treasures this summer.”

During the recent federal election, Prime Minister Mark Carney promised to create a pass that would give young people under 18 free Via Rail travel with their parents and free access to national galleries and museums.

The Liberals have previously vowed to introduce “heavily discounted” access to museums and galleries for Canadians aged 18 to 24 and reduce camping prices for Canadians at national parks this summer. During the campaign, Carney also said that Canadians would have free access to national parks and historic sites over the summer months.

Details on the Canada Strong Pass are expected to be revealed at a press conference Monday morning by Steven Guilbeault, minister of Canadian identity and culture and minister responsible for official languages.

A Liberal government spokesperson previously told The Canadian Press that the pass will be available from June 20 until the end of August.

With files from The Canadian Press