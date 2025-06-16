Evacuees begin return to Pimicikamak Cree Nation

Two First Nations organizations are teaming up to ensure the people they represent get the wildfire help they need.

Evacuees have begun their return to Pimicikamak Cree Nation.

According to a Monday morning Facebook post from Chief David Monias, the evacuation order is lifted and Pimicikamak has begun the “safe and gradual repatriation” of its residents.

Monias said that the fire threatening the community is mostly contained, though some areas are still being closely monitored.

He added essential services are being restored, community infrastructure is intact, and water systems have been tested and cleared. Returning evacuees will have access to food vouchers, cleaning supplies, basic medical services and transportation.

“We thank our evacuees for their patience and courage. We also thank our firefighters, emergency workers, and all those who helped,” Monias said.

“Healing begins now. This repatriation is not just about returning home – it’s about recovery, unity and community care. Pimicikamak will rise again – together.”

Monias said large families, women and children are being given flight priority back to the community.

More information on travel and registration, including who to contact, can be found on the chief’s Facebook page.

Essential businesses returning to Flin Flon

In a Facebook update, Flin Flon’s Deputy Mayor Allison Dallas-Funk said essential workers and critical businesses have started to re-enter the community in order to clean, re-stock and ensure everything is in place. Guidelines are in place for those returning, including a curfew, restricted travel and a mandatory daily check-in with their assigned team leader.

Dallas-Funk added discussions are underway to determine logistics of how to welcome back the entire community.

“We are trying to push forward,” Dallas-Funk said.

“We recognize the mental, physical and emotional toll this is taking on community members, and we are committed to getting the community home safely.”

As of Sunday night, firefighters are still working to extinguish active hotspots and flames around the community. The active fire line near Flin Flon is 82 kilometres long, with the community receiving less rain over the weekend than originally forecasted.