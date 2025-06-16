Fire evacuees begin returning home to Manitoba First Nation after cool, wet weather

Trees burned by wildfires in northern Manitoba are shown during a helicopter tour in the surrounding area of Flin Flon, Man. on June 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Deal-Pool

WINNIPEG — A First Nation in Manitoba is welcoming residents back, almost three weeks after the community of more than 6,000 people was evacuated due to wildfires.

The chief of Pimicikamak Cree Nation says a fire in the area is now largely contained and the community has begun a gradual repatriation of evacuees that includes flights today from Winnipeg.

Chief David Monias reposted a video on social media showing a steady rain in the region.

He says the community’s infrastructure is intact and water systems have been tested by health officials.

Elsewhere in the province, people in Snow Lake, Sherridon and Herb Lake Landing were allowed to return on the weekend.

Officials with the City of Flin Flon say those running critical businesses there have begun to re-enter but the general community will have to wait, as there are no health services and limited fire protection is available.

More than 21,000 people in Manitoba had to leave their communities due to this year’s early and severe wildfire season.