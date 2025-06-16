Man, 29, drowns while swimming with fiancée in B.C. lake

Firefighters and North Shore Rescue volunteers conducted an initial sweep of the lake but had to suspend the search as night fell. (North Shore Rescue/Facebook)

A 29-year-old man is missing and presumed drowned after he disappeared while swimming with his fiancée Sunday evening north of Vancouver.

First responders were called to Cypress Provincial Park at approximately 6:30 p.m. after witnesses reportedly saw the Burnaby man struggling to swim in Cabin Lake.

“There were several independent witnesses who saw the young man in distress and observed his companion attempting to assist him,” Sgt. Chris Bigland of the West Vancouver Police Department said in a statement Monday.

“Unfortunately, he slipped beneath the surface of the water and has not been seen since.”

Firefighters and North Shore Rescue volunteers conducted an initial sweep of the lake but had to suspend the search as night fell.

Searchers were expected to return to the area on Monday, along with an RCMP dive team, to locate and recover the man’s body, according to the statement.

“This is a complex mission given the location of the scene and the equipment required,” Bigland said. “We are asking the public to stay away from the area of Cabin Lake in Cypress Mountain Park.”

The victim’s family have been notified, and the investigation will be handed over to the B.C. Coroner’s Service once the body has been recovered from the lake, according to police.

“The West Vancouver Police Department offer our deepest condolences to the family and thanks the members of the public who assisted on scene,” the statement said.

“Anyone who is struggling with what they witnessed is encouraged to reach out to victim services at 604-925-7468.”