New Brunswick town ‘heartbroken’ after child, 3, dies at race track

A fatality at a horse raceway in Woodstock, N.B. Saturday is under investigation.

A small New Brunswick town is mourning the loss of a three-year-old child who died at a harness racing event on Saturday and is organizing crisis support services for the community.

“The Town of Woodstock is heartbroken following the tragic accident on June 14th during the opening day of harness racing at Connell Park Raceway that resulted in the loss of life of a young child in attendance,” said the town in a Facebook post Monday morning.

“Crisis support services for the community impacted by this tragedy are being organized through provincial crisis intervention healthcare providers.”

The Town of Woodstock is heartbroken following the tragic accident on June 14th during the opening day of harness racing... Posted by Woodstock, NB on Monday, June 16, 2025

The town says it will release more details on its website and social media channels as they become available.

YouTube video shows moments before, after collision

According to both the Woodstock Police Force and the Atlantic Provinces Harness Racing Commission, the child was struck by the starting gate during a live race.

A video of the race on YouTube appears to show the moments leading up to the incident and afterwards. The collision is not visible.

Shortly after the second race begins an announcer can be heard quietly saying, “What just happened?”

A few seconds later he says, “We need an ambulance, call an ambulance please, to the grandstand folks.”

About 45 seconds later he repeats the call for an ambulance and also asks for a doctor.

“If there’s a doctor on the grounds anywhere to the grandstand please, right away,” he is heard saying in the video.

There is no more audio after that.

Child’s death under investigation

The Woodstock Police Force is investigating the incident at the Connell Park Raceway in Woodstock, located roughly 100 kilometres west of Fredericton.

In a news release, the Woodstock Police Force said officers responded to a report of an injured child at the race track around 1:23 p.m. on Saturday.

They say the three-year-old child was struck by the starting gates, which were being towed by a pickup truck.

The child was taken to the River Valley Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident remain the subject of an ongoing police investigation,” said Woodstock Police Chief Mark Bennett in the release.

“At this time, the matter is being treated as a tragic accident.”

Police say the race track was temporarily closed so they could investigate.

“The scene has since been released and any decisions regarding the future use of the facility will be made by the Town of Woodstock,” said Bennett.

Meanwhile, the Woodstock Police Force is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have relevant video or photographs, to contact them at 1-506-325-4601.

Atlantic Provinces Harness Racing Commission investigating

The Atlantic Provinces Harness Racing Commission (APHRC) says it is cooperating with police and conducting its own internal review to “examine the circumstances surrounding the incident and to assess any measures that can be taken to prevent anything like this from happening again.”

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the family, friends, and all those affected by this devastating loss,” said the APHRC in a statement.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy that has deeply impacted the harness racing community.”

The APHRC, which is responsible for governing, regulating and supervising harness racing in the Atlantic provinces, says it’s also in communication with Horse Racing New Brunswick.

The president of Horse Racing New Brunswick, Dr. Mitchell Downey, did not elaborate on the incident but said the organization is cooperating with police, the coroner’s office and the APHRC in the investigation.

“The entire racing community is deeply saddened by the tragic events of June 14,” Downey said in an email to CTV News.

The Woodstock Police Force is currently investigating a tragic incident, that resulted in a fatality, at the Woodstock... Posted by Woodstock Police Force on Saturday, June 14, 2025

Police shared the town’s Facebook post Monday morning, urging people who are struggling with the news to seek help.

“The impact of this weekend’s tragedy at Connell Park Raceway can be overwhelming,” said the Woodstock Police Force.

“The death of any member of a small community has a profound and lasting impact, but when it is a young child, widespread grief, fear and vulnerability are natural responses. Please do not hesitate to reach out.”

In cooperation with the Town of Woodstock, we would like to share their post with contacts for crisis support services... Posted by Woodstock Police Force on Monday, June 16, 2025

Donations for the family

Meanwhile, the Connell Park Raceway says the Woodstock Driving Club is accepting donations to help support the child’s family with expenses.

As many of you know, there was a tragic accident last night at our racetrack. The Woodstock Driving Club is now... Posted by Connell Park Raceway - Woodstock NB on Sunday, June 15, 2025

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.