Canadian gynecologists group issues new guidelines for caring for miscarriage patients

The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) has issued new national clinical guidelines designed to improve the diagnosis and treatment of early pregnancy loss.

The guideline, published today in the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of Canada , suggests best practices for identifying and managing miscarriages that occur in the first trimester.

What’s new in the guideline?

The SOGC’s guide spotlights the emotional and psychological toll of a miscarriage and calls for compassionate communication and trauma-informed care. Early loss occurs in about 15 per cent of pregnancies, the SOGC says.

It says health-care providers should make patients aware that most early pregnancy loss is not preventable or treatable and that feelings of isolation and self-blame are common.

Health-care providers are urged to validate patient experiences, provide clear explanations on next steps and offer referrals to mental health-care providers when needed.

The guide also said clinicians should screen patients diagnosed with pregnancy loss for depression.

The society is calling for more Early Pregnancy Assessment Clinics, or EPACs, within Canada, which serve as an alternative to emergency departments for women experiencing symptoms of pregnancy loss.

The SOGC’s updated recommendations give specific criteria for confirming early pregnancy loss using ultrasound and hormone testing. Clinicians are also advised to proceed with caution and ensure that viable pregnancies are not misdiagnosed.

The goal is to avoid unnecessary delays or premature decisions that could lead to emotional distress or medical complications, the guide says.