Regina resident among 241 passengers killed in Air India crash

Gujarati Samaj of Saskatchewan Incorporated (GSSK) confirmed that one of its members, Piyushkumar Patel, was among the 279 killed in the crash of Air India flight 171 on June 12, 2025. (Source: Facebook/Gujarati Samaj of Saskatchewan Inc)

A Regina man was on board an Air India flight last week that crashed in the city of Ahmedabad, killing at least 279 people including all but one passenger.

The crash happened on June 12, shortly after takeoff. The plane was flying to London, UK.

Gujarati Samaj of Saskatchewan Incorporated (GSSK) confirmed in a Facebook post that one of its members was killed in the crash, linking to a fundraiser that identifies Piyushkumar Patel as being among the dead.

“One of our esteemed residents and community members of GSSK tragically lost their life in a recent Ahmedabad Airplane accident,” the post said.

The fundraiser describes Patel as a devoted father and caring husband who lived with his family in south Regina.

“Piyushkumar was not just a passenger – he was the heart of his family,” the fundraiser said. “A dedicated husband to Ruchita Patel and a proud father to two beautiful young daughters, he worked tirelessly to give his family a better life and a brighter future.”

“His kindness, humility, and quiet strength touched everyone who knew him in both India and Canada.”

Dear GSSK Community Members, We cordially request your unwavering support. One of our esteemed residents and community... Posted by Gujarati Samaj of Saskatchewan Inc on Friday, June 13, 2025

Patel was visiting India for personal reasons.

In addition to the passengers, at least 38 people were killed on the ground.

An Ontario dentist, Dr. Nirali Patel, was also among the dead.

A cause of the crash has not yet been identified, with both Indian and U.S. authorities investigating.

Canadian transportation officials are also being updated, according to Prime Minister Mark Carney, who said Thursday his “thoughts are with the loved ones of everyone on board.”

Devastated to learn of the crash of a London-bound Air India plane in Ahmedabad, carrying 242 passengers — including one Canadian. My thoughts are with the loved ones of everyone on board.



Canada’s transportation officials are in close contact with counterparts… — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) June 12, 2025

-With files from AFP, the Canadian Press, Bryann Aguilar and Sean Leathong