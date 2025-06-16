Teen arrested in Niagara Falls in connection with Montreal homicide

An SPVM police vehicle is seen in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press)

Montreal police (SPVM) say they have arrested a 17-year-old in Niagara Falls, Ont. in connection with the death of a teenager in Montreal last April.

The teen was arrested on June 5 and was charged with manslaughter in Quebec’s youth court.

A 16-year-old boy was killed in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough on April 15 after being stabbed in the upper body.

At the time, police said the suspect fled on foot before officers arrived at the scene.

In May, a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued, and police located the suspect in the Niagara Falls area.

They were brought back to Montreal with the help of the Niagara Regional Police Service Homicide Unit and the RCMP.