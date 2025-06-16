Trump in Alberta for meeting with Carney, G7 summit. Live updates here.

World leaders are gathering today in the mountain-flanked pastures of Kananaskis, Alta. for this year’s G7 summit.
Presidents and first ministers will discuss sensitive topics ranging from the war in Ukraine to artificial intelligence over the next two days. Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump are scheduled to meet in-person for the first time since Carney visited the White House in early May.
U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Kananaskis yesterday evening. He is expected to meet the prime minister for a one-on-one meeting today at around 9 a.m. GMT (11 a.m. EDT).
Trump stormed out of the last G7 summit that Canada hosted in 2018. Though, despite tensions between the president and former prime minister Justin Trudeau, Carney and Trump appear to have broken the ice since the former rose to Canada’s top job.
The two have shared calls and text messages in recent weeks as they try to resolve their ongoing trade war against a range of sensitive and deeply-integrated industries, including metals manufacturing and auto assembly.
The Group of Seven comprises Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan, Germany and Britain. Leaders of each nation will be in attendance.
The European Union also attends, as well as other heads of state who are not part of the G7 but have been invited by Carney. These include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who is expected to have her first in-person meeting with Trump, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, was invited but will not attend.
The Associated Press
Fighter jets scramble to intercept aircraft
A civilian aircraft violated Kananaskis airspace restrictions late Sunday morning, Mounties say.
RCMP issued a release about the incident Sunday evening.
The incident happened just after 11 a.m.
“North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), in support of the RCMP-led Integrated Safety and Security Group (ISSG), had to deploy air assets after a private, fixed-wing, civilian aircraft violated the air restrictions centered above Kananaskis airspace,” RCMP say.
According to RCMP, the situation met the criteria for CF-18 Hornet fighter jets to be deployed to intercept the aircraft.
Hundreds of protesters took to the streets around city hall in Calgary on Sunday, hoping to draw attention from G7 dignitaries to a variety of issues.
There were protests against the conflicts in Ethiopia and between Israel and Hamas, as well as Pakistan and India’s latest conflict in Kashmir.
There was a protest against climate change, coal mining and Indigenous issues, including water security–and Trump.
“We are here to protest for justice and peace for Kashmir, because Kashmir is a flashpoint right now between the three nuclear powers, India, Pakistan and China,” said Majid Ishfaq, who organized for Calgary’s Kashmir community.