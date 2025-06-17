B.C. principal spanked First Nations student, made remarks ‘inconsistent’ with reconciliation

A B.C. school principal who spanked a young First Nations student and later made comments “inconsistent” with truth and reconciliation has been issued a three-day suspension.

Pehgee Agnes Boholst Aranas was employed by a First Nation at a certified band school when she spanked the Grade 1 student in November 2023, according to a summary of a consent agreement between the principal and B.C.’s Commissioner for Teacher Regulation.

The document does not specify which First Nation she was working for – or the name of the band school – to protect the student’s identity.

Another school employee witnessed the spanking incident and reported it to administrators, after which Aranas was asked to meet with members of the First Nation, according to the summary.

“In that meeting, Arans incorrectly claimed that (the student’s) parents had approved her actions, and made comments which were inconsistent with truth, reconciliation and healing,” it reads.

The principal was then suspended pending an investigation, and told not to share details of the incident with colleagues. She did anyway, telling “at least two employees” about what happened, including the name of the person who reported her.

Aranas was fired in May 2024.

After reviewing the circumstances, B.C.’s Commissioner for Teacher Regulation decided an additional punishment of a three-day suspension of Aranas’s teaching certificate was warranted.

Aranas was also ordered to complete two courses, one called “Creating a Positive Learning Environment” and another called “Systemic Racism in Canada.”

In deciding on the disciplinary measures, the commissioner considered a number of factors, including that she did not treat the Grade 1 student “with dignity and respect,” and that her actions “negatively impacted the community’s feelings of trust and safety in the education system.”

The consent agreement summary notes Aranas had previously been disciplined for “inappropriate comments” about the First Nations community, including one incident in June 2021 when she emailed an employee who had called in sick.

She wrote: “Suck it up, buttercup!!! The symptoms are just injection symptoms and not actual sickness! Tough native men like you have survived worse??? Lol.”