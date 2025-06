Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, right, walks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, in Alberta, Canada, Tuesday June 17, 2025. (Suzanne Plunkett/Pool Photo via AP)

Canada is announcing sanctions against a number of Russian individuals, entities and more than 200 “shadow fleet” vessels, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced this morning.

The announcement comes on the heels of a Russian missile and drone bombardment in Ukraine’s capital during what the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called “a very difficult night.”

Canada is also providing more military assistance to Ukraine.

More details to come.