Watchdog says military police still resisting civilian oversight

The National Defence building is seen in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

OTTAWA — The Military Police Complaints Commission says resistance to civilian oversight in the Canadian Forces Provost Marshal’s office “worsened” last year.

The Military Police Complaints Commission released a report Tuesday accusing the provost’s office -- which commands all military police in Canada -- of “shutting down” complaints based on a “dubious” interpretation of the National Defence Act.

In its report, the watchdog said the provost’s office has been failing to advise complainants of their right to have their cases reviewed by the complaints commission as required by law, and is routinely refusing to respond to complaints made in interference cases.

Interference cases come up when a military police member files a complaint alleging that a member of the Canadian Armed Forces or a senior official in the Department of National Defence has attempted to influence an investigation.

“These issues not only persisted but have worsened. In 2024, the (Canadian Forces Provost Marshal) interpreted the National Defence Act in a way that avoids civilian independent oversight. The situation escalated from resistance to outright refusal to respect the oversight regime mandated by Parliament,” the watchdog’s report said.

“This includes shutting down complaints without having the authority based on dubious interpretations of the National Defence Act as detailed in this report. These roadblocks are hindering the civilian oversight of the military police.”

Tammy Tremblay, Military Police Complaints Commission chair, declined an interview request.

The report calls for law reform to ensure the commission has the ability to access “information necessary to investigate complaints.”

“Without this legislative reform, there is a risk that the barriers the MPCC faces in exercising its mandate continue to dilute the will of Parliament in establishing an oversight system for the military police,” the report said.

The report also says that individual members of the military police “respect and understand” the watchdog’s mandate and the problem of “refusal of civilian oversight” stems from senior leadership.

Brig.-Gen. Vanessa Hanrahan took over command of the Canadian Forces Provost Marshal’s office in December, replacing Maj.-Gen. Simon Trudeau, who had held the position for the previous six and a half years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press