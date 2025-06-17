Minister says all federal bills should be analyzed through an Indigenous lens

Mandy Gull-Masty, minister of Indigenous services, attends a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on June 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — As First Nations leaders prepare to rally on Parliament Hill against Ottawa’s controversial ‘major projects’ legislation, the federal minister for Indigenous services says she’s asked Prime Minister Mark Carney to screen new federal bills for their impacts on Indigenous communities.

Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty says other ministries — including labour, industry and natural resources — touch on Indigenous rights in different ways and the legislation they introduce should be analyzed through an Indigenous lens.

Her comments come as First Nations prepare to protest on Parliament Hill against C-5, legislation that would allow the federal government to override certain laws — including the Indian Act and the Species at Risk Act — to get major projects approved.

First Nations leaders say C-5 could trample on their rights and accuse Carney’s government of failing to consult with them.

Gull-Masty says that as a former grand chief, she knows economic participation is not the bottom line for Indigenous communities worried about the impacts of development on their culture and the environment.

She says Carney is “super open” to the idea of reviewing bills through an Indigenous lens and is willing to engage new methods brought forward by cabinet’s Indigenous caucus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2025.

