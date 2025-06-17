Mother of missing 3-year-old Montreal girl arrested

Claire Bell was last seen on June 14 near Newman Boulevard in Montreal's LaSalle borough. (Handout/Sûreté du Québec)

The mother of a three-year-old girl missing since Sunday from Montreal’s LaSalle borough has been arrested.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), she has been charged with child abandonment and appeared in court overnight.

She is expected to appear again during the day.

Claire Bell, 3, was last seen on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. near Newman Boulevard in Montreal’s LaSalle borough.

She was reported missing by her mother at 3:30 p.m. in Coteau-du-Lac in the Montérégie region.

Jean-Raphaël Drolet, a spokesperson with the SQ, explained that the mother “came [into a store] to say that they didn’t have the child anymore, that they lost her; they didn’t know where she was.”

In response, the SQ deployed helicopters, drones and ground search crews in the hopes of finding Bell.

At 2 p.m. Monday, the force confirmed it had found a dead dog on the side of Highway 30 in Vaudreuil-Dorion, west of Montreal.

Officers say the dog matches the description of a brown, long-haired chihuahua belonging to the missing toddler.

As such, police have expanded their search to the Vaudreuil area.

They are also asking residents in LaSalle and Coteau-du-Lac to check their properties for signs of the missing girl.

The force has also shared footage of the mother’s car, a grey 2007 Ford Escape with a yellow “Baby on board” sign in English hanging in the rear window and the licence plate K50 FVE, in the hopes of jogging people’s memories and aiding investigators with the timeline of events.

Bell is described as 0.90 m (3 ft) in height and 16 kg (35 lb) in weight.

She has brown hair and brown eyes. She speaks English.

She was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt with a pink collar, gray pants and no shoes.

Anyone with information on Claire Bell’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Sûreté du Québec’s confidential criminal information centre at 1-800-659-4264.

No Amber Alert

An Amber Alert has not been issued in this case, as the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says it does not meet the necessary criteria of suspected abduction.

An Amber Alert is only issued when all three of the following criteria are met: