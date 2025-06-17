Sick notes add to pressure on health-care system, Manitoba doctors say

A doctor tends to patients in his office in Illinois on Oct. 30, 2012. (Jeff Roberson / AP)

WINNIPEG — The group that represents physicians across Manitoba is stepping up its campaign to restrict the use of sick notes.

Doctors Manitoba says physicians field requests for more than 600,000 sick notes every year from employees who take time off work, and that takes time away from treating patients.

The group is asking the Manitoba government to follow most other provinces and set limits on how employers can demand sick notes.

The Saskatchewan government passed a law this year that prohibits employers from asking for a sick note unless the employee has been absent for more than five consecutive working days, or has been absent twice for two or more days within a year.

The Manitoba government has said it is considering changes but has not made any commitments.

Doctors Manitoba has launched a new web page and social media video on the topic, along with advice for employers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2025

Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press