Sikh protests set to continue in Calgary as Indian PM Modi arrives for G7 summit

A crowd gathers to protest the arrival of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at the G7 summit, in Calgary, on Monday, June 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

CALGARY — Some Sikhs say they plan to continue protests in Calgary on Tuesday, condemning Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he visits the G7 leaders’ summit.

The advocacy group Sikhs for Justice had already held a day of protests Monday when Modi landed at the Calgary airport in the evening then made his way to the summit in the nearby wilderness retreat of Kananaskis.

The protest in downtown Calgary included posters of the leader handcuffed, in a prison jumpsuit and another depicting him behind bars.

Activists have long been advocating for an independent Sikh state in India, known as Khalistan. It has presented a challenge to Modi’s government that resulted in tensions between Canada – and its large Sikh community — and India.

Last fall, the RCMP accused Modi’s government of having a role in murder, coercion and extortion in Canada. In 2023, then prime minister Justin Trudeau accused Indian government agents of being involved in the killing of Sikh separation activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, B.C.

There has been outrage since Prime Minister Mark Carney invited Modi as a guest at the G7 gathering. The federal NDP and some members of Carney’s caucus have raised concerns about the invite.

However, Modi has been at several recent G7 summits.

Bakshish Singh Sandhu, co-founder of Sikhs for Justice, said he’s grateful to Carney for bringing Modi to Canada, “so he can be exposed and held responsible.”

Canada is hosting leaders from the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy and the European Union. Leaders from several non-member countries, including Modi, have also been invited.

Other groups have held protests in Calgary and Banff, including environmental activists, those upset about the war between Israel and Palestine and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also attending the summit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2025.

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press