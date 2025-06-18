‘A shrimp cocktail and ice cream’: G7 chef from Calgary craft brewery cooks for presidents and prime ministers

Toolshed Brewery owner Graham Sherman and his son Hugh cooked for world leaders at the G7 summit in Kananaskis country, including Donald Trump, who opted for shrimp cocktail, spaghetti and meat balls and ice cream.

A Calgary brewery and restaurant owner who barbecued for the G7 Summit is calling the experience “surreal.”

Graham Sherman, who owns Tool Shed Brewing and BBQ, was tapped to cook for the international guests this week.

He and his son, Hugh, spent three days grilling and smoking Alberta meat around the clock.

“It was just me and my son, and so we put a plan together to come here and execute barbeque at the highest level on the planet,” he told CTV News Wednesday. “So we got to see all the world leaders come through, we talked to them and they wanted to come check out the barbecues.”

Sherman was chosen for the event because of his local successes, and because he says he had prior high-level Canadian clearances.

But it’s not Canada his friends and family have been asking him about.

“Everyone wants to know about (Donald) Trump,” he laughed.

“There is a 17-year Navy veteran that is in charge of watching over every piece of food that gets handed to the President. So he sits in the kitchen watching over everything you do.”

Sherman says he can’t be certain the President enjoyed — or even ate — his meals, but he did send up a plate after a handler request from Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

And as for Trump’s requests?

“What had to be ready at all times was a shrimp cocktail, ice cream (and) spaghetti and meatballs.”

The former two dishes were a constant, according to Sherman.

“I think that’s all the food groups, for sure,” he said.

Despite meeting Prime Minister Mark Carney and the President of the European Council, it was an American that gave the Calgarian his favourite moment.

“At four o’clock in the morning when I was just about ready with the barbecue, I was testing two different portions of ribs against each other to see which are the best for this event, and this gentleman walks up and says, ‘are you tasting those right now? I want a rib.’

“And I looked over,” he said, “and it’s the Secret Service.”

Sherman says for everyone, there are standard cooking procedures.

“You have to cook two of everything,” he explained. “One you get tested by Health Canada for bacteria of any kind, and for malicious intent, I guess.”

“It’s wild to see what goes on when food is being prepared for people of this level.“

He jokes his brewery is now “G7-approved” — and it’ll likely see a summit boost: the next few nights have multiple massive reservations.

“It was a surreal moment,” he told CTV News. “I’m a Calgary entrepreneur that started a business in the city and I’m here with my son barbecuing all night. It’s hard to describe.”

Retail recognition

Outdoor store and rental company Kananaskis Outfitters was cleared to stay open during the summit.

Owner Michelle Earls said it was great to see the leaders converse “in the distance” — and she even had one close up encounter.

“Yesterday, the Australian Prime Minister (Anthony Albanese and his team) came in,” she said. “Their meetings were done and so they had a little fun shopping experience. So that was pretty cool.”

And Albanese wasn’t the only guest this week.

“We saw a lot of support staff from all the G7 countries,” she said. “Some people that work for the UN, lots of the Canadian security detail, RCMP.”

In the same building, the Moose Family Kitchen had to close due to the lack of a secondary door through the Kananaskis Village Centre.

But Kevin Okabe says he still had a blast serving contractors and staff in the lead-up to the event.

“For us to get that kind of exposure and have them there (was) great,” he told CTV News. “They’ve been around for so long now, so it’s kind of sad to see them go.”

“Hopefully we’ll see them back with their families.”

The G7 wrapped Tuesday night.