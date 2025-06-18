Carney guided the G7 through the ‘diplomatic Rockies,’ says expert

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney pulled off a successful performance hosting the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alta., say some world leaders and foreign policy experts commenting on his perceived pragmatism and savviness.

Fen Osler Hampson, international affairs professor at Carleton University, said Carney guided the G7 “through the diplomatic Rockies,” navigating “shifting weather” on the global front and avoiding “avalanches and treacherous cliffs.”

This year’s summit took place amid escalating violence between Israel and Iran, which pushed U.S. President Donald Trump to leave Alberta a day early. On Monday, G7 leaders published a statement affirming that Israel “has a right to defend itself” and that Iran “can never have a nuclear weapon.”

0 of 30 From left, European Council President Antonio Costa, Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Mark Carney, U.S. President Donald Trump, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pose for a group photo at the G7 Summit, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Kananaskis, Canada. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) From left, European Council President Antonio Costa, Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Mark Carney, U.S. President Donald Trump, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen depart after a group photo at the G7 Summit, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Kananaskis, Alta. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Prime Minister Mark Carney walks with U.S. President Donald Trump after a group photo at the G7 Summit, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Kananaskis, Alta. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) As Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Mark Carney listen, U.S. President Donald Trump gestures to Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, during a group photo at the G7 Summit, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Kananaskis, Alta. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Claudia Sheinbaum, centre right, President of Mexico, is swarmed by supporters after arriving in Calgary, Monday, June 16, 2025, to attend the G7 Leaders meeting taking place in Kananaskis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, second right, poses with First Nations member after arriving in Calgary, Alta., Monday, June 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, second left, arrives in Calgary, Alta., Monday, June 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, second left, and U.S. President Donald Trump speak to the media at the G7 summit, in Kananaskis, Alta., Monday, June 16, 2025. (Suzanne Plunkett/Pool Photo via AP) Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, from left, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Mark Carney, and President Donald Trump depart after a group photo at the G7 Summit, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Kananaskis, Alta. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) European Council President Antonio Costa, from left, Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump leave after a family photo session during the G7 Summit, in Kananaskis, Alberta, Monday, June 16, 2025. (Suzanne Plunkett/Pool Photo via AP) Prime Minister Mark Carney, right, and his wife Diana Fox Carney, left, greet Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during the official welcome of the G7 Summit, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Kananaskis, Alta. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, greets France's President Emmanuel Macron during the official welcome of the G7 Summit, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Kananaskis, Alta. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Signage for the G7 Summit is pictured before the official welcome, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Kananaskis, Alta. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) U.S. President Donald Trump wears a Canada-U.S. pine during a meeting with Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Kananaskis, Canada. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) U.S. President Donald Trump sits in Marine One after arriving in Calgary, Sunday, June 15, 2025, to attend the G7 Leaders meeting taking place in Kananaskis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One at Calgary International Airport, Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Calgary, ahead of the G7 Summit. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) French President Emmanuel Macron, third right, is greeted by Steven Crowchild, of the Tsuut'ina First Nation as he arrives in Calgary, Sunday, June 15, 2025, to attend the G7 Leaders meeting taking place in the nearby community of Kananaskis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Marine One flies with U.S. President Donald Trump aboard, escorted by U.S. military V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, June 15, 2025, to attend the G7 Leaders meeting taking place in Kananaskis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra, left, talks with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith prior to the arrival of President Donald Trump arrives in Calgary, Sunday, June 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, and his wife Diana Fox Carney arrive in Calgary, Sunday, June 15, 2025, to attend the G7 Leaders meeting taking place in the nearby community of Kananaskis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, second right, dons ear protection as he boards a Canadian Armed Forces Chinook helicopetr in Calgary, Sunday, June 15, 2025, to attend the G7 Leaders meeting taking place in the nearby community of Kananaskis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh The plane carrying British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives in Calgary, Sunday, June 15, 2025, to attend the G7 Leaders meeting taking place in the nearby community of Kananaskis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alta., Sunday, June 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld A Canadian Armed Forces Chinook helicopter hovers as a WestJet airplane passes by while dignitaries arrive in Calgary, Sunday, June 15, 2025, to attend the G7 Leaders meeting taking place in the nearby community of Kananaskis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, right, is greeted by members of the Tsuut'ina First Nation as he arrives in Calgary, Sunday, June 15, 2025, to attend the G7 Leaders meeting taking place in the nearby community of Kananaskis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, centre, is greeted by Steven Crowchild, second left, of the Tsuut'ina First Nation, as he arrives in Calgary, Sunday, June 15, 2025, to attend the G7 Leaders meeting taking place in Kananaskis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Prime Minister Mark Carney, right, meets President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, as the G7 gets under way in Calgary, Sunday, June 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson A Canadian Forces Chinook helicopter lands in Kananaskis with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz aboard, in Kananaskis, Alta., Sunday, June 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alta., Sunday, June 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld A man walks past a G7 sign outside the media centre for the G7 Summit on Sunday, June 15, 2025 in Banff, Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Hampson described Carney as pragmatic and said he was “quite deft” in handling the G7 statement on the Middle East.

“He was able to keep Trump on board on that statement,” Hampson said.

Hampson also said that productive sessions continued on G7 priorities, like global security, despite Trump’s departure.

During the two-day summit, Carney held bilateral meetings with several world leaders, including Trump. Carney’s office said Monday that the U.S. president agreed to have a deal on a new economic and security relationship between Canada and the U.S. by mid-July.

Carney G7 Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks with leaders as they gather on a patio before a working session at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alta., on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a press conference Tuesday that he supports how Carney is dealing with Trump.

“He’s dealing with a different type of cat with Trump. You don’t know which way this guy’s going to bounce from morning to morning,” Ford said. “He wakes up, eats his Wheaties and all of a sudden everything’s changing. So I’m going to back the prime minister 100 per cent and I know all the premiers will. We need to get a deal.”

Ford said it was “good news” that Carney and Trump agreed to put a deal together over the next month. Despite Trump’s early departure, Ford said “at least they had an opportunity to meet, and I’m confident that we’ll get a deal done.”

Carney seemed to impress several world leaders who attended this year’s summit.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One after leaving the G7 summit, Trump said he had a “good time.”

French President Emmanuel Macron, who will host the G7 next year, said Tuesday that Carney fulfilled his mission as G7 host to preserve the unity of the multilateral organization.

“We shouldn’t ask the Canadian presidency to resolve every issue on earth today, that would be unfair,” said Macron. “But he held the group together. He did it with his characteristic elegance and determination.”

Carney G7 Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron hold a meeting on a patio during the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alta., on Monday, June 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck (DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on social media that he had an “excellent” meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney. He says he complimented him and the Canadian government for “successfully” hosting the summit.

Canada and India agreed to designate new high commissioners and restore regular diplomatic services to citizens in both countries.

Canada expelled six Indian diplomats and consular officials last fall, following news that law enforcement had linked agents of the Indian government to a targeted campaign against Canadian citizens.

At the G7 summit, Carney also pledged $4.3 billion in new support for Ukraine’s defence, including $2 billion for weapons like drones, ammunition and armoured vehicles and a $2.3-billion loan to help Ukraine rebuild its infrastructure.

Hampson said the announcement of the support package for Ukraine highlights that Carney is positioning Canada as a leading supporter of Ukraine among G7 countries.

“He’s showing diplomatic agility, a results-driven approach to this meeting,” Hampson said.

Ahead of the summit, Carney faced some backlash for handing out invitations to some world leaders, like Modi. More than 100 Sikhs gathered in Calgary on Monday to condemn Modi ahead of his visit to the G7 leaders’ summit.

Hampson says “there never was a good time to try to turn the page with the Indians” but that other countries are always invited to the summit.

“It would be odd not to have the world’s fifth largest economy at that meeting, right?,” he said.

Carney Modi Prime Minister Mark Carney greets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alta., on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Srdjan Vucetic, a professor at the University of Ottawa’s graduate school of public and international affairs, said any criticisms of Carney’s invitations are likely going to be “muted” and that he can claim he’s starting his role as prime minister “pragmatically.”

Vucetic said Carney did “great” at the summit and that he proved he was “savvy” during his meeting with Trump, including when he jumped in to interrupt Trump’s rant to move on to other topics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2025.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press