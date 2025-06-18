‘Extremely dangerous’: Video shows water scooter ducking underneath B.C. ferry vessel

A person on a water scooter rides underneath the stern of a BC Ferries vessel. (Instagram/takeme.boating)

Social media video of someone on a water scooter ducking underneath a massive ferry off the B.C. coast is being investigated by the RCMP.

The recording shows an individual on a personal watercraft speeding directly behind a BC Ferries vessel, then advancing underneath the stern.

The shocking video was posted on Instagram last week, but it’s unclear when or where the incident was captured.

BC Ferries spokesperson Shiryn Sayani called the manoeuvre “extremely dangerous.”

“We’ve seen the video and are taking it seriously,” Sayani told CTV News, in a statement. “This type of behaviour is illegal under federal marine safety regulations.”

Social media commenters suggested the video was captured on the Horseshoe Bay-Sunshine Coast route, and depicts the Queen of Coquitlam – a vessel with a 316-car capacity and maximum displacement of 6,465 tonnes of water.

BC Ferries confirmed the incident was reported to the Sunshine Coast RCMP, and that an investigation has been launched.

CTV News has reached out to the detachment for more information.

Sayani urged any recreational boaters and watercraft users who watch the video not to attempt a similar stunt, but to “keep a safe distance and follow marine navigation rules at all times.”