Hundreds of groups call on Ottawa to scrap border bill over privacy, rights concerns

Asylum seekers try to cross the Canada-U.S. border at Roxham Road from New York state into Quebec on Friday March 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

OTTAWA — More than 300 civil society organizations are calling on the Liberal government to withdraw its new border bill, saying the legislation threatens liberties, refugee and migrant rights and the privacy of all Canadians.

Representatives of four major coalitions held a news conference today to ramp up pressure on Ottawa to scrap the proposed Strong Borders Act.

The bill, introduced this month, would give authorities new powers to search mail, facilitate police access to personal information and make it easier for officials to pause or cancel immigration applications.

The federal government says the legislation is meant to keep borders secure, combat transnational organized crime, stop the flow of deadly fentanyl and crack down on money laundering.

The bill comes in response to sustained pressure from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, which cited concerns about the southbound flow of irregular migrants and fentanyl when imposing tariffs on Canadian goods.

The measures proposed in the bill have received support from Canada’s police chiefs, the national fentanyl czar and child protection advocates.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press