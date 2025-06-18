Major projects bill moving ahead despite pushback from Indigenous groups, MP

Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith takes questions from reporters as he arrives for a meeting of the Liberal caucus on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

OTTAWA — A House of Commons committee is scheduled to sit until midnight to study legislation that would give the government sweeping powers to drive forward major projects.

But Bill C-5 will be pushed through the House this week with limited study, despite warnings from environmental and Indigenous groups.

Some Liberal members of Parliament say they have concerns of their own.

MP Nate Erskine-Smith made his opinion known in Parliament on Tuesday, saying the government is rushing the bill.

Fellow Liberal MP Marcus Powlowski says that while he understands the concerns about the pace, he believes the bill needs to pass this summer.

Liberal MP Karina Gould says the government needs to strike the right balance on the bill or it will face court challenges.

