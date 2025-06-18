Most Canadians would support reducing mail delivery, new survey finds

Most Canadians support decreasing mail deliveries and other big changes to the way Canada Post operates, according to a new survey.

“With the future of the Crown corporation in question, Canadians are open to changes to its operations and are more willing to subsidize future losses than they are to want Canada Post to be privatized,” according to a press release by the non-profit pollster Angus Reid Institute on Wednesday.

Seven in 10, or 72 per cent, of respondents support reducing mail delivery to three days a week, according to the data. The same percentage of Canadians surveyed say they endorse the idea of the postal service branching out into other services, such as banking and parcel lockers.

More than half at 52 per cent believe Canada Post should be able to use non-union gig workers to deliver mail and parcels if it “improves cost and service quality,” according to the pollster.

The findings were released in the wake of a dispute between Canada Post and its unionized workers. The postal service and its employees have been trying to reach a new deal for the past year and a half while Canada Post’s financial situation deteriorates, The Canadian Press reported.

In addition, the Angus Reid Institute found that 59 per cent of Canadians surveyed opposed privatizing all of Canada Post, compared to 26 per cent who supported that potential move.

When it comes to privatizing the Crown corporation in part, 47 per cent of respondents are against that option while 38 per cent support it.

The Angus Reid Institute did a self-commissioned online survey from June 2 to 8 involving a random sample of 4,067 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum. For comparison purposes, it stated that the probability sample has a margin of error of +/- 1.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.