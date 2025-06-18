Montreal toddler spotted alive in Ontario just before mother reported her missing

The search for a three-year-old girl in the Montreal area has expanded to eastern Ontario.

Quebec provincial police say missing Montreal toddler Claire Bell, 3, was seen alive at 2 p.m. Sunday near the areas of St. Albert and Casselman in Ontario.

“We hope that with this new information, new witnesses will come forward,” said Éloïse Cossette, a spokesperson with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), in an update to the media Wednesday afternoon.

On the same day at 3:30 p.m., the girl’s mother, Rachel-Ella Todd, walked into a store in Coteau-du-Lac in Quebec’s Montérégie region to say that she had lost her daughter.

Wednesday, police said they interviewed an important witness, a farmer, who spoke with Todd on the day she reported her daughter’s disappearance.

“This woman would have met the suspect Sunday between 9:45 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. during the day, so she is an important witness,” said Cossette.

Back in court

Todd, 34, is set to appear on Wednesday at the Valleyfield courthouse after being arrested and charged with child abandonment Monday night.

Eric Sutton, a criminal defence attorney, points out that child abandonment is not a charge that is often seen.

“It’s a starting point,” he explains. “It allows the prosecution to take charge of this person [Todd].”

Depending on how the case unfolds, Sutton says he expects other charges could follow.

“If the child is found in bad shape and needs immediate medical care to survive, it would be criminal negligence causing bodily harm, which is a serious charge up to 10 years in jail,” Sutton states. “In a worst-case scenario, it could be criminal negligence causing death if the child didn’t survive, or even murder.”

The lawyer points out that despite the disturbing nature of the case, Todd is not obliged to cooperate with police officers.

“It’s unfortunate, probably, from the public’s standpoint that this woman, who probably knows what happened, is not cooperating, but our legal system is made that way,” said Sutton. “No one actually has to divulge anything to the police, even if someone’s life is in danger.”

Where is she?

Claire Bell, 3, has been missing since 9:45 a.m. Sunday.

She was last seen near her home on Newman Boulevard in Montreal’s LaSalle borough.

Todd reported her missing at 3:30 p.m. in Coteau-du-Lac in the Montérégie region, about an hour away.

The search for Bell entered its fourth day Wednesday, with the SQ having already deployed helicopters, drones and ground search crews in the hopes of finding the young girl.

Dany Chaput, chairperson of the board of the search and rescue group Recherche Sauvetage Estrie, notes that the area being scouted remains vast.

“The good thing is we know now that we are in the right area and if we find a detail, a piece that we can relate to the little girl, at least we know that we are close,” he said. “We’ll make all the effort to make sure that we can find her shortly.”

Chaput says there are no plans to end the search anytime soon.

“For a little baby, I would say I won’t stop,” he said. “I’ll be here next morning to help them out and try and find her ... Knowing that there’s a little girl waiting for us to pick her up, that’s the way we are confident we are still working as hard as we can.”

Rachel-Ella Todd A screenshot of a TikTok video showing Rachel-Ella Todd, 34, with her daughter, Claire Bell. Bell has been missing since Sunday, June 15, 2025. (Source: TikTok)

Additionally, Noovo Info reports that Todd recently quit her job with Corner Collection, a group of hotels, restaurants and spas.

Although employees did not want to discuss the case, they confirmed that Todd, who had served as a director since 2019, quit on June 6.

Bell is described as 0.90 m (3 ft) in height and 16 kg (35 lb) in weight.

She has brown hair and brown eyes. She speaks English.

She was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt with a pink collar, gray pants and no shoes.

Anyone with information on Claire Bell’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Sûreté du Québec’s confidential criminal information centre at 1-800-659-4264.

Provincial police mom's car Provincial police say the missing girl, Claire Bell, was travelling in this car with her mother before she went missing. (Source: SQ)

No Amber Alert

An Amber Alert has not been issued in this case, as the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says it does not meet the necessary criteria of suspected abduction.

An Amber Alert is only issued when all three of the following criteria are met: