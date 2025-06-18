Residents of Newfoundland town ordered to flee due to wildfire

Hundreds of residents of Badger, Newfoundland have been ordered to evacuate as a wildfire threatens the community.

Almost 700 people in the central Newfoundland town of Badger were ordered out of their homes Wednesday afternoon, as a wildfire quickly approached the community from the southwest.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier John Hogan delivered the evacuation order just after 12 p.m. He told reporters that he wanted to be as cautious as possible, and ensure people were out of their homes if flames approached.

Officials believe the wildfire, which started Tuesday, was caused by a lightning strike. It has been estimated between 500 and 600 hectares in size, although exact measurements are unavailable.

Hogan suggested that families from Badger head to Grand Falls-Windsor, a central Newfoundland town approximately 30 kilometres away. Evacuees are being asked to register at the town’s Joe Byrne Arena.

Three waterbombers will be assigned to fight the fire Wednesday.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come…