At least one death expected in rockslide at Bow Glacier Falls; emergency services responding

A rockslide at Bow Glacier Falls in Banff National Park has hit a number of hikers, causing at least one death, CTV has learned.

RCMP confirmed the incident on Thursday afternoon.

There are multiple people involved, and it’s expected there are dozens injured.

At least one death is expected, officials say.

Emergency services have been dispatched.

STARS air ambulance is on the way, sending helicopters from Calgary and Edmonton.

Parks Canada is aware of the incident.

“Parks Canada is responding to a report of a serious rockfall incident with involvement near Bow Glacier Falls in Banff National Park,” the Lake Louise Yoho Kootenay Field Unit said.

“This location is approximately 37 km north of Lake Louise on the Icefields Parkway (Highway 93 North).

“Parks Canada visitor safety teams from Banff and Jasper national parks are responding, with support from other agencies.”

Parks Canada says traffic will be impacted.

“Temporary closures are expected on Highway 93N (the Icefields Parkway) near Bow Lake to allow for responders to work,” the Lake Louise Yoho Kootenay Field Unit said.

“Parks Canada asks that visitors avoid the area while teams respond.”

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.