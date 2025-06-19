B.C.’s Northern Health ramping up vaccine availability as measles cases may be undercounted

Confirmed measles infections continue to grow across the country, including in B.C., where more suspected cases have been found.

Two more suspected cases of measles over the weekend in Northern Health have the health authority taking extra measures to try to vaccinate British Columbians against one of the most contagious viruses in the world.

Another 18 confirmed cases, mostly in the northeast area of the province, prompted a vaccination clinic in Fort St. John over the weekend, with more to come.

“We are starting with the northeast and Peace River Region,” explained Dr. Jong Kim, chief medical health officer for Northern Health.

“We’re adding additional immunization clinics and opportunities as well as additional public communications.”

When CTV News asked about social media posts suggesting there were more cases in the Terrace area, Kim encouraged anyone who thinks they may have measles to call ahead to a medical clinic so staff can prepare for their arrival with infection prevention measures and make sure they’re getting any medical care they need – and so health officials can know where the virus is circulating.

He says anyone who’s sick should isolate to avoid infecting others and that “there can be more” cases health officials aren’t unaware of.

One person with measles was hospitalized for a time in the north, but has since gone home. B.C. has seen a total of 30 cases of measles so far this year, while Ontario has seen more than 2,100 and Alberta more than 840.

Health officials across Canada are urging parents to vaccinate their children against the virus, which can cause severe illness and even death; adults who aren’t sure if they have been vaccinated are also welcome.

Particles containing the measles virus can linger in the air for a considerable amount of time, which has prompted several warnings in various areas of B.C., even though our case count is comparatively low.

The measles-mumps-rubella vaccine has been around for decades and is one of the most studied, safest, and most effective immunizations in the world, but vaccination rates have been declining. According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, 91 per cent of seven-year-olds were vaccinated in 2013, but that slipped to 72 per cent in 2013.

The consequences shouldn’t be a surprise.

“Right now, we are seeing clusters with family and friends, unimmunized individuals,” said Kim, of the cases in B.C.’s northeast.

“That’s where the measles is spreading, confirmed cases and epidemiologically linked cases.”