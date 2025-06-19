Canada facilitating flights home for citizens leaving Israel, Iran

Rescue workers and military personnel inspect the site of a direct hit from an Iranian missile strike in Ramat Gan, Israel, Thursday, June 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

OTTAWA — The federal government will help Canadians in Israel and Iran to fly home once they reach neighbouring countries, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said Thursday.

“We are planning commercial options for Canadians in Israel and Iran to leave the region through certain neighbouring jurisdictions,” Anand told The Canadian Press in an interview.

With airports closed across the region, Ottawa has stationed consular officials on the other side of certain crossings on the Israeli and Iranian borders to help those fleeing either country to get home.

“We have deployed additional consular services to aid Canadians who want to leave the region,” she said. “We’re looking at additional options, which include working with our allies.”

Canada has joined on allies in recent years to co-operate on everything from staging a military evacuation in Sudan to facilitating commercial evacuation flights out of Lebanon last year.

Anand is urging Canadians in the region to register with Global Affairs’ Registration of Canadians Abroad database, so that they can get the latest updates on ways to get home.

“I am extremely concerned for all Canadians and we’ll keep working on this file 24/7 to ensure their safety,” Anand said.

When asked whether she’s calling on Canadians to leave the region immediately, Anand suggested otherwise.

“We are assisting departures for Canadians who wish to leave, and we are here for you,” she said.

Canada this week urged its citizens to “avoid all travel” to Israel as the country exchanges missile attacks and airstrikes with Iran. Canada has advised against visiting Iran for years.

Ottawa and most of its allies have repeatedly called for de-escalation while saying Israel has a right to defend itself.

On June 13, Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran, which retaliated with missiles. The two countries have a history of trading small-scale attacks and acts of espionage and sabotage.

Israel said it hit Iran last Friday because the country was on the verge of producing a nuclear bomb. The International Atomic Energy Agency says it has no new evidence to prove this.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner said American officials also said Iran was not pursuing nuclear weapons in a Monday briefing to the intelligence committee he vice-chairs.

For years, Israel has urged countries to call out Iran for supporting militant groups that attack Israelis, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in the Palestinian territories.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said during the spring election that Ottawa must be “clear-eyed” about “Iranian sponsors in the region.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press