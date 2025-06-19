Canada Post reaches deal with second-largest union, negotiations continue with CUPW

A Canada Post delivery truck leaves their depot in Montreal on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

OTTAWA — Canada Post says it has reached a contract deal with its second-largest union while negotiations continue with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers.

The Crown corporation says the new collective agreement with the Canadian Postmasters and Assistants Association comes after 18 months of negotiations, the same span of time it’s been in talks with CUPW.

The postal service says the agreement with the CPAA covers about 8,500 employees, who mostly manage post offices in rural Canada.

It says the new agreement includes an 11 per cent wage increase over three years, retroactive to the start of 2024, including a six per cent increase in the first year, three per cent for 2025 and two per cent in 2026.

Canada Post is still trying to reach a deal with CUPW, it’s largest union representing about 55,000 postal workers.

Updates last week from the two sides indicated they were struggling to make progress on talks, while the union remains in a legal strike position with all members under an overtime ban since May 23.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2025

The Canadian Press