Carney says it’s ‘foundational’ to have diplomatic ties with India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, speaks as Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney listens before a meeting at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alta., on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says that reinstating key diplomats between Canada and India is a “foundational” step in restoring the relationship between the two countries.

But Carney still refuses to say whether he raised the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week.

He also would not say what India has done since Canada expelled six top Indian diplomats in October over allegations Indian agents or their proxies were engaging in violent crimes directed at Canadians including murder, extortion and coercion.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service identified India as one of the main drivers of foreign interference in its annual report that was released publicly on Wednesday.

India also expelled six Canadian diplomats in October, and Carney and Modi agreed in their meeting to both appoint new high commissioners.

Carney says that Canada made its position “very clear” that transnational repression, the form of foreign interference Canada alleged India engaged in, will not be tolerated from any source.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press