Minister of Finance and National Revenue Francois-Philippe Champagne rises during Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Monday, June 2, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne says Canada is going ahead with its digital services tax on big tech companies that is set to take effect on June 30.

Pressure has mounted on Ottawa to put the tax on hold ahead of trade discussions with the U.S.

More coming.

The Canadian Press